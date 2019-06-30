|
|
Frank Carlisle Walker, Sr.
Tallahassee - Frank Carlisle Walker, Sr. passed away on June 21,2019 at the Big Bend Hospice House. Mr. Walker was born in Dothan, Alabama on November 20,1922 and grew up in Columbia, Alabama. He served in the Marine Corps in the South Pacific in World War II. He lived most of his adult life in Albany, Georgia where he owned the first Burger King in the state of Georgia. After an extraordinally successful career in business he moved to Tallahassee with his wife Annette Zorn Walker in 2001 where he resided until his death. He was predeceased by his wife Annette who died in 2012. He is survived by his son Frank C. Walker ,Jr., M.D. and daughter- in- law Lynn Walker, his grandson Frank C. Walker,III ( Katie), granddaughter Whitney Annette Walker Douglas ( Zach), great-grandchildren Benjamin Douglas, Annette Elizabeth Douglas, Fiona Walker and Mae Walker. A life well lived and a lasting legacy of personal responsibility and success. Thanks to the staff at Harbor Chase, Your Life and Big Bend Hospice for their kindness to my father. Private family services will be held at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 30, 2019