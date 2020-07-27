Frank E. Guilford



Blountstown - Frank E. Guilford passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Blountstown, FL at the age of 92. Frank was born in Dothan, AL, on July 1, 1928. He is preceded in death by his father, George C. Guilford, Jr., his mother, Frankie Butler, his stepmother, Mae Guilford, and brother, George C. Guilford, III. Frank was a graduate of Florida State University. He started his career in 1954 with the Calhoun County School District. During this time, he was the General Supervisor of Calhoun County Schools, a teacher, and also served as the Juvenile Counselor. From 1962-1966 he served in the Florida House of Representatives for Calhoun County. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson. He was a longtime member of the Freemasons and Shriners. He served in the Lions Club for 50+ years. Frank was also a supporter of the Florida Sheriff's Boys Ranch.



Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mildred R. Guilford; one daughter, Chris Tomlinson (John), two sons, Frank "Bud" Guilford, Jr. (Wendy), and Brad Guilford (Sharon); 6 grandchildren, Robyn, Marc, Jessica, Jacob, Monica, and Dillon; and 10 great-grandchildren.



The graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown, with Dr. Dean Register and Reverend Andrew Stallworth officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Florida Sheriff's Boys Ranch or Blountstown United Methodist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store