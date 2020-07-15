1/1
Frank Hagan
Frank Hagan

Monticello, FL - Frank Hagan, 68, of Monticello's Ashville Community passed on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Frank was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a retired farmer. He was known for his generosity, especially driving family and friends to their various appointments. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Hagan and his brother, Johnny Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
01:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
