Frank HaganMonticello, FL - Frank Hagan, 68, of Monticello's Ashville Community passed on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Frank was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a retired farmer. He was known for his generosity, especially driving family and friends to their various appointments. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Hagan and his brother, Johnny Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings.