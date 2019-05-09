|
|
Frank J. Crimbley
Tallahassee, FL - Frank James Crimbley, 70, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, May 6, 2019. Graveside services & burial are 1:00p.m. Monday, May 13, at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A decorated Vietnam Medic, Frank attended FAMU and was a front-end and brake specialist with Sears for over 20 years. He then worked as a senior security officer with FSU Police Department. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler's fan. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Pittman Crimbley; son, Michael (Joycelyn) Crimbley; daughter, Shawn (Mark) Crimbley; brother, Clinton Crimbley; sisters, Dorothy Terry and Brenda (Gary) Williams; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019