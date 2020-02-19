Services
Tallahassee - Frank Leland, 81, of Tallahassee departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center. Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Concord AME Church, 6658 Veteran's Memorial Drive, Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Concord AME Church.

Survivors include son, Sylvester Seals, Miami; daughter, Frankie Leland, Orange Park; brothers, Reverend Dr. Paul Leland (Constance) and Judge Leland (Betty) of Tallahassee, Jack P. Leland (Donna), Thomasville, GA, Elijah Leland, Miami; sisters, Willie Mae Leland Hall, Gracie O. Leland, and Katie L. Leland of Tallahassee, and Mable Leland Harrell, Banning, CA; and special friend, Mary Sims Woody, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
