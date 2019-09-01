Services
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-4422
Frank P. Sherwood

Frank P. Sherwood Obituary
Frank P. Sherwood

- - On August 28, 2019 Frank P. Sherwood; beloved husband of the late Frances (Susse) Sherwood; devoted father of Jeff Sherwood and his wife Jae, and of Robin Sherwood and her husband Andy Ziolkowski; dear grandfather of Evan Sherwood, Emily Ziolkowski, Lindsay Sherwood, Sonya Ziolkowski and Amanda Sherwood; great-grandfather of Quinn Sherwood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. For full obituary and service information please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
