Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Birth Tabernacle Of Praise
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
New Birth Tabernacle Of Praise
Frank R. Wilson Obituary
Frank R. Wilson

Tallahassee - Frank Robinson Wilson, 26, transitoned Tues. April 23 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. May 4 at New Birth Tabernacle Of Praise with burial at Southside Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. May 3 at the church. Survivors include his mother: Janet Mickens; siblings: Reginald Wilson, Jr, Kerry Wilson, Sr., Darius Wilson, Rebecca Wilson, Barbara Williams (Roscoe), Gina Adkins; a special caregiver: Ernest Mickens; a host of other relatives & friends. Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
