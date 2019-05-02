|
Frank R. Wilson
Tallahassee - Frank Robinson Wilson, 26, transitoned Tues. April 23 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. May 4 at New Birth Tabernacle Of Praise with burial at Southside Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. May 3 at the church. Survivors include his mother: Janet Mickens; siblings: Reginald Wilson, Jr, Kerry Wilson, Sr., Darius Wilson, Rebecca Wilson, Barbara Williams (Roscoe), Gina Adkins; a special caregiver: Ernest Mickens; a host of other relatives & friends. Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019