Frank Taylor
Tallahassee - Frank James Taylor, age 91 entered into rest on July 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and served in the US Army.
He is survived by his son, Frank J. Taylor, Jr.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Justin) and Sandra Castano (Daniel); an honorary grandson, Kyle Howard and three great grandchildren, Jacob Miller, Jaselyn Miller and Danny Castano.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Taylor; his parents and seven siblings.
He was a mechanic in the United States Army, Thomasville Ford, Proctor's and retired from Frank's Auto Service in 1983.
He enjoyed building and racing cars, shooting pool, sports and old westerns. He loved his family, his home and was a firm believer in hard work.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019