Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Taylor


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Taylor Obituary
Frank Taylor

Tallahassee - Frank James Taylor, age 91 entered into rest on July 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and served in the US Army.

He is survived by his son, Frank J. Taylor, Jr.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Justin) and Sandra Castano (Daniel); an honorary grandson, Kyle Howard and three great grandchildren, Jacob Miller, Jaselyn Miller and Danny Castano.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Taylor; his parents and seven siblings.

He was a mechanic in the United States Army, Thomasville Ford, Proctor's and retired from Frank's Auto Service in 1983.

He enjoyed building and racing cars, shooting pool, sports and old westerns. He loved his family, his home and was a firm believer in hard work.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now