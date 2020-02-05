|
|
Frank Walker, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Frank Walker, Sr., 72, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Frank was retired from the City of Tallahassee's Street and Drainage Division. He is survived by his wife of 40+ years, Betty Bisby Walker; children, Frank Jr., Monica and Katie Walker, Ethel Walker (Jamal) Shorter and Michael Bisby; siblings, William (Gladys), Virgil (Ann), Reverend Willie James (Tina), Gloriana and Trena Walker, Susin (Rollin) Williams and Margaret (Joe) Higginbottom; several grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020