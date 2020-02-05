Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Anderson Chapel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Walker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Walker Sr. Obituary
Frank Walker, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Frank Walker, Sr., 72, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Frank was retired from the City of Tallahassee's Street and Drainage Division. He is survived by his wife of 40+ years, Betty Bisby Walker; children, Frank Jr., Monica and Katie Walker, Ethel Walker (Jamal) Shorter and Michael Bisby; siblings, William (Gladys), Virgil (Ann), Reverend Willie James (Tina), Gloriana and Trena Walker, Susin (Rollin) Williams and Margaret (Joe) Higginbottom; several grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -