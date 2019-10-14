|
Frank William Seaman
Tallahassee - Frank William Seaman, age 69, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He was born on June 7, 1950 in Asheville, North Carolina to mother Lillie Bell Minnish. Frank was briefly in the U.S. Army but was a life insurance agent by trade. He was a charter member of Bradfordville Missionary Baptist Church and also held memberships at the Shriners Club, the Freemasonry, and the Life Underwriters Association as a LUTCF. Frank is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Tindle (Ken Bobbitt) and Tammy Davis (Gary); grandchildren Heather Taylor, Emily Calloway, Jordan Calloway, and Kayla Tindle; great-grandchild Jhonen Epperley; sisters Evelyn and Joyce. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all. The family is receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Breanna Green is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019