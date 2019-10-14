Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Seaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank William Seaman


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank William Seaman Obituary
Frank William Seaman

Tallahassee - Frank William Seaman, age 69, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He was born on June 7, 1950 in Asheville, North Carolina to mother Lillie Bell Minnish. Frank was briefly in the U.S. Army but was a life insurance agent by trade. He was a charter member of Bradfordville Missionary Baptist Church and also held memberships at the Shriners Club, the Freemasonry, and the Life Underwriters Association as a LUTCF. Frank is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Tindle (Ken Bobbitt) and Tammy Davis (Gary); grandchildren Heather Taylor, Emily Calloway, Jordan Calloway, and Kayla Tindle; great-grandchild Jhonen Epperley; sisters Evelyn and Joyce. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all. The family is receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Breanna Green is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now