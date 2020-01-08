Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Temple Pentecostal Church
6882 Hugh Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Frankie Johnson Obituary
Frankie Johnson

Tallahassee, FL - Frankie Mae Payne Johnson, 69, of Tallahassee, FL passed Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Pentecostal Church, 6882 Hugh Road, Tallahassee 32309, with burial in St. Phillip Church Cemetery, Centerville Rd., Tallahassee. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Leary, Ga, and a former resident of Perry, FL, Mrs. Johnson was a longtime Tallahassee resident and member of Holy Temple. Survivors include her husband, Woodrow Johnson; son, Kevin Payne; daughter, Frances Clayton; 5 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; caregiver and sister, Elder Henrietta Randolph and several other loving relatives and friends, including her family at Holy Temple and Miracle Hill.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
