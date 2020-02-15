Services
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
(850) 539-4300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodland Cemetery
Havana , FL
View Map
Franklin "Alto" Collinsworth


1935 - 2020
Franklin "Alto" Collinsworth Obituary
Franklin "Alto" Collinsworth

Havana - Franklin Alto Collinsworth, 85, of Havana, Florida, passed away on February 14, 2020, at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida.

Alto was born January 29, 1935, in Darlington, Florida. He is the son of the late Fred and Mamie Collinsworth. Alto worked for Florida State University for 30 years, during which time he became an avid Seminole fan. He is among FSU's earliest and most longstanding football season ticket holders.

Alto loved the outdoors. He took pride in his garden, and he enjoyed sharing fresh vegetables with friends and neighbors. He was a hunter and was pleased to have passed this love to his grandson, Brooks. Alto also had a love of music, playing his guitar, and spending time at music festivals. He instilled his love of music in his youngest grandson, Brett.

Alto was an active member of Concordia Baptist Church. He was a member of Marzuq Shrine Temple for many years and belonged to the Free and Accepted Masons of Florida for 60 years.

To know Alto was to love him. He had a generous heart, an infectious smile, and he never met a stranger. He had a strong work ethic and a "can-do" attitude. He loved his wife, his daughter, and his grandsons with all his heart.

Mr. Collinsworth's survivors include his wife of 64 years Jean Lowe Collinsworth, his daughter Donna Jean Collinsworth, two grandsons, Brooks Anthony Brandewie (wife Katie) and Brett Andrew Brandewie (wife Laura), and three great-grandchildren (Bobby Cash, Keeton, and Monroe Katherine Brandewie). He is also survived by his sister Ann Drexel and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. He is predeceased by his brother Alfred Collinsworth.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home in Havana, Florida, with funeral services at 2:00 PM, followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery in Havana.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
