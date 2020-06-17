Franklin John Glunn III



Crawfordville - 1954-2020



John Glunn, of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on June 9, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep while visiting his mother in Destin.



John was born in Fort Ord, California to Franklin and Helen Glunn. The son of a career Military man and a small town Kentucky lady, he was raised with his three brothers Mark, Randy and Michael; and two sisters Carla and Barbara.



John was your typical Army brat, much traveled and experienced at starting life anew at many different locations around the country and overseas. After graduating from Florida State and getting his Masters from University of Florida, he began his career with the Florida EPA. He met his wife of 27 years, Teresa, while at a campsite out in the woods he loved spending so much time in. Teresa supported John in all his outdoor interests, and truly made their house a home.



John had retired recently and was looking forward to spending more time with Teresa and completing the finishing touches on their second home in Kentucky. He was also set to begin his new fishing career with his brothers and anyone else he could talk into joining him. His fun-loving spirit, terrific sense of humor, and pursuit of all- things outdoors and recreational will be missed by all who knew him. His many friends can attest to his unique setup south of Tallahassee and many a volleyball game was fought to the glorious end there.



Mother Nature lost a true friend and champion when John departed. He lived his life as the most outgoing, caring, considerate husband, brother, son, and loyal friend anyone could have. He truly was one of a kind, and we all can't believe he's gone.



John is survived by his loving wife Teresa; three brothers Mark, Randy (Terri), Michael (Vikki) and two sisters Carla Eatmon and Barbara (Jeff) Knott. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin John Glunn II.









