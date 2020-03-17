Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN
TALLAHASSEE, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
New Mt. Zion AME Church
Reverend Franklin Pompey

Reverend Franklin Pompey Obituary
Reverend Franklin Pompey

Tallahassee, FL - Reverend Franklin Pompey, 82, retired pastor of Allen Chapel AME Church of Wellborn, FL went Home to be with the Lord Monday, March 16, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, March 20, at New Mt. Zion AME Church, 1401 Old Bainbridge Rd., Tallahassee, with burial in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is Thursday 3-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Reverend Pompey retired from Tallahassee Memorial Regional Medical Center after 42 years of service. He also retired from the State of Florida as a Supervisor. At St. Paul, he served as Assistant Pastor, Youth Director, Gospel Choir Director, Sunday School Superintendent, Class Leader and Steward. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs.Theola B. Pompey; daughter, Victoria (Edward) Pompey-Parker; sons, Gregory (Patricia) Pompey, Lindsey (Rochelle) Pompey; special sister, Nellie (Terry) Witherspoon; brothers, William (Mae Louise) Pompey and Michael Pompey; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda Pompey.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
