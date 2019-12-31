Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Franklyn Kelly Obituary
Tallahassee, FL - Franklyn Kelly,74, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. at New Hope International Outreach Ministries, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica (West Indies), Mr. Kelly had been a police officer and an accomplished farmer, carpenter and contractor. Survivors include his children: Carlene, Mark (Laurie), Michael, Hope and Keeble (Michelle) Kelly, Claudette (Jason) McDonald, Aurlett William, Sharon Johnson, Donetta Terrell (Jeff)Craddock and DeVonya Terrell; godchild, DeAnthony Terrell; brothers: Harriot and James Kelly; sister, Viviene Blake; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
