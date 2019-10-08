Services
Evans Funeral Home, LLC
110 S. 9th Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-9541
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Palace AME Church
Havana, FL
Havana - Frazier Weatherspoon, 90, transitioned Thursday, October 03, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Palace AME Church, Havana, Florida. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10 am - 7 pm, at Evans Funeral Home, Quincy Florida.

He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted companion Mary Simmons; son Clarence (Muriel) Weatherspoon; daughters: Ella Chandler, Clarinette Knight, Alice Williams and Angela Johnson; daughter-in-law, Shirlee Weatherspoon, brother Andrew (Kelise) Weatherspoon; sister Lillie Johnson, brother-in-law Willie Madry, sister-in-law Pauline Brown, and adopted sister-in-law Fannie Brown; adopted children: Barbara Simmons, Stephanie Kenon, Lewis (LaTosha) Kenon and Robert (Giselda) Kenon; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
