Fred A. Hargret
Tampa - A Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Fred A. Hargrett of Tampa, Florida who passed away on May 1, 2020 will be held on Saturday, May 9th 11:00 a.m. at Aikens Funeral Home Chapel, 2708 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Rev. Michael Neely, officiating. The interment will be held in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Fred Amos Hargrett entered life on March 17, 1924 in Hyde Park, Wakullah County, Florida. He was the sixth child of Andrew J. Hargrett, Sr. and Delia Leanna Green Hargrett. He was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers. His youngest sister, Edith Hargrett Ward presently lives in Tallahassee, Florida. Fred graduated from Shadesville High School, a school founded by his father. He earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in electrical engineering from Florida A and M College. Shortly after graduation, Fred moved to Chicago to work in his cousin's electrical business. Fred was employed as an electrical engineer at International Harvester (Navistar Inc.) for many years until retirement. Fred used his skills to bring electricity to his Wakulla Community by wiring Thessalonia Missionary Baptist Church, which was founded by his grandfather. Fred was very adept in cooking, drawing, repairing, growing plants and trees and landscaping; Fred was a jack of all trades. Until recently, Fred never employed anyone to make repairs, he could repair anything himself. Fred served in the military during World War II. Most of his military service was outside the United States, he was honorably discharged from the US Army. He was preceded in death by his sons, Terry McNeal and Aaron Riley. He leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Rosemarie Hargrett; sister, Dr. Edith Edward three grandchildren, Jasmine Collins, Donte Patton and Tiffany Barnes; nieces and nephews, Dr. Joyce Fryson, Juanita Enzo, Melvin and Romeo Cozart, Harold and Hereck Clack, JoCyria Acoff, Valencia Hargrett, Harold and Eric Lockley, Herman Hargrett, Cora Ford, Esther Ziegler, Hosea and Donovan Hargrett and Kevin Range. The visitation will be held at Aikens Funeral Home on Friday, May 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The family and friends are welcomed to attend. The family and friends may join the family at aikensfuneralhome.com to attend the live-streamed funeral service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020