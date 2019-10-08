|
Fred Lackey, Jr.
Tallahassee - On October 6th, 2019 Fred Lackey Jr. (age 91) departed this earth, for his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born October 11th, 1927, in TyTy, Colquitt County Georgia. He was an active member into his later years at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Tallahassee. Known to many as Deacon Fred, he began his walk with the Lord at an early age and continued to serve as a Deacon, Lead Deacon, then Deacon Emeritus with Indian Springs Baptist Church for the past 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Luster Lackey, (1902-1976) Ethel Leona Lackey, (1900-1991), three sisters, Mary Lee Lackey, (1923-1924), Willie Troy Lackey, (1924-1977), Ruby Nell Gay (Jack), (1936-2008).
Left to mourn his passing and cherish many wonderful memories are his wife of 71 years Ramona Christine Lackey. Three sons, Jerry Reid Lackey (Mary) Tallahassee, Larry Wayne Lackey (Bonnie) Monticello, and Michael James Lackey (Shari) Tampa. Two sisters, Mamie Kathryn Baker, Macon, Betty Jane Jay, Omega, and one brother, William Thomas Lackey (Luvania) Cairo. His extended family, 10 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, his Church Family, numerous nephews, nieces, good friends, great neighbors and his faithful dog Mojo, who was always by his side.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday 10/08/2019 at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello. Funeral Service and Internment will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday 10/09/2019 at Indian Springs Baptist Church, 5593 Veterans Drive, Tallahassee, Fl. Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello, FL will be handling funeral arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019