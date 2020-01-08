|
Fred Thomas
Quincy - Fred Thomas, 69, of Quincy, Florida, died on January 5, 2020, in Tallahassee. A native of Gadsden County he was a member of Mt Zion PB Church, Quincy. Services will be 11:00 a.m, Saturday, January 11 at Mt Zion PB church with interment at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. A viewing will be from 3 pm to 7 pm, Friday, January 10 at Bradwell Mortuary.
He is survived his sisters, Dorothy McMullen and Louise Rosier, Quincy; brothers-in-law, Darrell McMullen and Larry Rosier, Quincy; nephews, Darrell McMullen and Willie McMullen, Quincy; aunts, Lillie Mae Green, Quincy, and Gertrude Gaines, Tallahassee; and uncle, Benjamin Mobley, Quincy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020