Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Phillip AME Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Wilson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Wilson Jr. Obituary
Fred Wilson, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Fred Wilson, Jr., 71, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Fred had worked for the City of Tallahassee and Blankenship & Lee Contractors. Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Freeman Wilson; children: Erika (Keldrick) Jackson, LaWanda (Jimmy) Kimble, Karen Mike-Harper, Dr. Starlene (Cleveland) Simons and Sterling Hollingsworth; siblings: Ulysses, Eddie, Samuel, Willie (Sharon), Barbara (Laurie) Madison, Delores (Josh) Galvin, Shirley Wilson and Vicki (Patrick) Williams;17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several aunts, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now