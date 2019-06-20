|
Fred Wilson, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Fred Wilson, Jr., 71, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Fred had worked for the City of Tallahassee and Blankenship & Lee Contractors. Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Freeman Wilson; children: Erika (Keldrick) Jackson, LaWanda (Jimmy) Kimble, Karen Mike-Harper, Dr. Starlene (Cleveland) Simons and Sterling Hollingsworth; siblings: Ulysses, Eddie, Samuel, Willie (Sharon), Barbara (Laurie) Madison, Delores (Josh) Galvin, Shirley Wilson and Vicki (Patrick) Williams;17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several aunts, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019