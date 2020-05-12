Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Freddie Johnson Obituary
Freddie Johnson

Quincy, FL - Freddie "Don" Johnson, 62, of Quincy, FL passed on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Don was a member of St. Matthew P.B. Church, Quincy. He was an accomplished mechanic and had worked at the Leaf Theater. Cherishing his love and memory are his loving wife, Iristine Robinson Johnson; children, Stephanie, Jamal and Tommy Johnson and Nicole (Kenneth) Dennis; 15 grandchildren; siblings: Bobby, Joe Lee (Mona), Van, Melvin, Vincent (Patricia), Macarlos, Lacarlos (Monica), Quient (Charsie) and Cynthia Johnson, Wanda Parker, Debra (Leonard) Martin, Barbara (Earnest Sr.) Bostick and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 14, 2020
