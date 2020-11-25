Freddie Jones, Sr.



St. Petersburg - Freddie Jones, Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned November 21, 2020. Freddie was a successful and proud business owner of United Janitorial Cleaning Services in Tallahassee, Florida and Daily Janitorial in St. Petersburg, Florida for over 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Jones; seven sons, Freddie Jones, Jr., Marvin Jones, Dewayne Jones, Ricco Jones, Samuel Jones, Christopher Garye, and Carl Brim; eight daughters, Dorinda Jones-Donaldson, Clarrissa Jones, Retronda Jones, Alicia Jones, Fredricka Jones-Collins, Sjada Jones, Tamica Dukes, and Renee Jones; and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, November 28, at Word of Faith Fellowship Ministries, 558 28th St. S, St. Petersburg, Florida 33712 at 11 AM.









