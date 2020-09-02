Freddie Lee "Boo" Bagley, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Freddie Lee "Boo" Bagley, Jr., 32, of Tallahassee passed from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. SUNDAY in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Freddie was an employee of Dairy Queen, Bradfordville. Survivors include his mother, Loretta (Don Hall) Lynn; brothers, Jonathan and Hakeen Hasty, Ronald Mills, Jr., Gregory Fishburn, Jr., Davontrez Bagley, Malcolm Wilson and Terrence Wilson, Jr.; sisters: Tedra and April Wilson and Jaronte Jones; grandparents, Pinky and Otis Hayes; grandfather, James (Yvonne) Lynn; and a host of other relatives and friends.