1/1
Freddie Lee "Boo" Bagley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Lee "Boo" Bagley, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Freddie Lee "Boo" Bagley, Jr., 32, of Tallahassee passed from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. SUNDAY in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Freddie was an employee of Dairy Queen, Bradfordville. Survivors include his mother, Loretta (Don Hall) Lynn; brothers, Jonathan and Hakeen Hasty, Ronald Mills, Jr., Gregory Fishburn, Jr., Davontrez Bagley, Malcolm Wilson and Terrence Wilson, Jr.; sisters: Tedra and April Wilson and Jaronte Jones; grandparents, Pinky and Otis Hayes; grandfather, James (Yvonne) Lynn; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved