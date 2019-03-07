Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Freddie McIntyre Obituary
Freddie McIntyre

Apalachicola - Freddie McIntyre, 70, of Apalachicola transitioned Sun. Feb. 24 in Panama City. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Mar. 9 at St. Paul AME Church with burial in Snowhill Cemetery, both in Apalachicola. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Mar. 8 at the church. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Celia C. McIntyre; children: Andre Harris, Phyllechia Harris, Frederick McIntyre, Christina Pearson (John), Christian McIntyre, LaToya Abdullah (Bilal), Joseph Jones; (12) grand children; (10) great grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
