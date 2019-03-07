|
Freddie McIntyre
Apalachicola - Freddie McIntyre, 70, of Apalachicola transitioned Sun. Feb. 24 in Panama City. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Mar. 9 at St. Paul AME Church with burial in Snowhill Cemetery, both in Apalachicola. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Mar. 8 at the church. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Celia C. McIntyre; children: Andre Harris, Phyllechia Harris, Frederick McIntyre, Christina Pearson (John), Christian McIntyre, LaToya Abdullah (Bilal), Joseph Jones; (12) grand children; (10) great grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019