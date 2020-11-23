Freddie Youman IIIQuincy, FL - Freddie "Lil Fred" Youman III, 67, was the son of Freddie "Fred" Youman, Jr. and Lillian Banks Jackson. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is Tuesday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Gadsden County, he was a 1971 graduate of James A. Shanks High School. He served 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to Staff Sergeant. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and enjoying the "cool shade". Survivors include his children: Krystal (Brian) Rivers, Keisha Youman and Kalvin Youman, Jr.; seven grandchildren; siblings: Edvenna, Sarah and Gary Jackson, Quinton, Chad and Stacy Youman; his ex-wife, Lisa Youman; his longtime partner, Lynette Pete; and countless other relatives, including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.