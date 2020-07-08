Frederica Scott

Frederica ScottTallahassee, FL - Frederica Etchel Scott, 59, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Frederica earned her GED through the CETA Program at FAMU. She had been an administrative assistant for the DHSMV and the Florida Dept. of Transportation. She was a member of Quincy's St. Matthew P.B. Church. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Jordan Alexander Scott; sisters: Valerie (Ernest) Willis, Etheldra Green (Marty) Smith and Linda (Elder Gregory) Houston; brothers: Lorenzo Scott and Hagman Green; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Eddie Collins and Ethel Lee Hill Scott and siblings, Randy Scott, Jennifer Floyd and Lynette White.