Frederica Scott
Frederica Scott

Tallahassee, FL - Frederica Etchel Scott, 59, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Frederica earned her GED through the CETA Program at FAMU. She had been an administrative assistant for the DHSMV and the Florida Dept. of Transportation. She was a member of Quincy's St. Matthew P.B. Church. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Jordan Alexander Scott; sisters: Valerie (Ernest) Willis, Etheldra Green (Marty) Smith and Linda (Elder Gregory) Houston; brothers: Lorenzo Scott and Hagman Green; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Eddie Collins and Ethel Lee Hill Scott and siblings, Randy Scott, Jennifer Floyd and Lynette White.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center,
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
