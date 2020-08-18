Frederick Anthony DavisAwendaw, SC - Frederick Anthony Davis, 58, of Awendaw, SC passed there on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Frederick was born On October 17, 1961 to the late Elder Alexander and Katherine Davis in Washington, DC. He attended the public schools of the District of Columbia (DC) and Leon County. In recent years he was gainfully employed at the Medical University of South Carolina as a hospital technician. Precious memories of Fred will live on in the hearts of his fiancee, Anita Renee Gore; sister, Carol D. (Elder John) Feagin; brothers: Wilbert J., Robert (Wynette) and Alphonzo "Al" Davis; nephew/brother, Erick (Abigail) Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Frederick was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Alexander Jr., Senora Buchanan, Jamellia Phillips, Brenda and Jacqueline Davis.