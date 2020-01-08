Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Tallahassee, FL - Frederick Gustave Newbon, 76, passed in Tallahassee on Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Since graduating from the original Lincoln High, Mr. Newbon had lived in New Jersey for many years, returning to Tallahassee four years ago. He was retired from Kraft Foods. Survivors include his wife, Mary Huff Newbon; daughters, Terri (Earl) Newbon and Marcella Carter; son, Oscar Huff; brother, Robert Newbon; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several other close relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
