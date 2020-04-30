|
|
Gail Frances Kurzer (Goldman) of Tallahassee, FL died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House of COPD. On October 22, 1943 she was born to her parents, William and Henrietta (Babe) Goldman. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell G. Kurzer (35 years); her parents; relatives and friends. Gail was buried on April 30, 2020 at Beth David Cemetery, Hollywood, FL. Gail was determined and let you how she felt. She was compassionate and willing to help. Shortly after their marriage in Milwaukee, they moved to Tallahassee and then to Miami. After Russell's death, she moved back to Tally in 1997. After arriving, she joined Temple Israel, became involved with committees, Sisterhood and made friends. In 2008 Temple started the Tallahassee Jewish Food and Cultural Festival; she was a baker. Due to her illness, she was unable to bake or man the bakery, but enjoyed helping with setting up the bakery, a way to be involved. Prior to her illness, she was an avid reader, knitter and needlepoint, cooking/baking and crossword puzzles. Gail is survived by her younger sister, Joy Ellsworth, Tallahassee; brother-in-law Martin J. Kurzer, Lake Worth, FL; relatives and many friends in Tally and elsewhere. A big thanks to Big Bend Hospice who gave her, and Joy, much care and comfort, Michelle, Tiffany, Charles, Cathy, Laura and many others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Big Bend Hospice (www.bigbendhospice.org) or Temple Israel (www.templeisraeltlh.org). Celebration of Gail's life is pending.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020