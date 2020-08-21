Galor "Gail" Murphy Edgeworth
Tallahassee - Galor "Gail" Murphy Edgeworth passed away August 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was true to her Southern roots with her Southern drawl and cheerful attitude. She valued education, travel and her family above all. Gail was an Emeritus Professor, an adoring wife, a wonderful mother, an avid traveler and a lover of everything beautiful.
Survivors include her children, Patti (Clay) Ketcham, Sue (Charles) Riley, and John (Debbie) Edgeworth, eight grandchildren, Brett, Lindsay, and Blane Ketcham; Chris Babski and Michael Riley; Rebecca, Elizabeth, and David Carl Edgeworth as well as eight great grandchildren with two more arriving soon.
Born December 3, 1922 in Fernbank, AL at her grandmother's house, Gail is survived by her sister Jewel Haney. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. H. C. "Edge" Edgeworth and two brothers, L. A. Murphy and James Murphy.
Gail earned her Bachelor's from Auburn University (War Eagle!) and her Master's from the University of Alabama. During her teaching career at FSU she founded the FSU Historical Costume Museum. Gail and Edge's love of travel and education carried them to London, where they taught in the FSU Study Abroad Program for many years. Their spirit for adventure, travel and curiosity carried them around the world.
Edge and Gail both made the decision to "teach for one more year" and donated their bodies to medical research for further study. A memorial service will be held when they are reunited.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Everhart Excellence Foundation, 1203 Thomasville Rd., Tallahassee, FL. 32303, or Special Olympics
-Leon County, 2898 Mahan Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32308, or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the family with their arrangements.