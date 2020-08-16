1/
Gary Alexander
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Alexander

Quincy/Havana - Gary Morris Alexander, 75 of Quincy/Havana, FL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Capital Regional medical Center in Tallahassee.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Havana. Honorary Pallbearer include JT Woods, Van Johnson, Jimmy Durden, Ervin Gregory, Jim Morgan, Greg Waitcus, Owen Golden and Steve Boatwright. In keeping with ongoing CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Gary was born in Troy, AL on April 13,1945 the son of the late C. R. Alexander and the late Louise (Donaldson) Alexander. He graduated from Havana High School. He married Susie on April 7, 1966. He owned and operated Havana Auto Parts for 28 years. He loved hunting and fishing and Tuesday afternoon golf at the Havana Golf and Country Club. He was beloved by everyone that knew him.

Survived by love of his life of 54 years Sarah Sue (Susie) Alexander; his children Chip Alexander (his wife Glee) and Laura Alexander Brown (her husband Mark) His grandchildren Dillon Brown, Cade Brown, Laura Kate Brown, Chloe Powell, Bree Powell and Will Powell. His brother Ray Alexander (his wife Linda). And many, (much loved) nieces and nephews.

Memorial contribution may be made to Franklin Baptist Church, C/O Karen Malone 189 Robin Lane - Bainbridge, GA 39819

Faith Funeral Home & Crematory in Havana is in charge of arrangements (850.539.4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
850.539.4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved