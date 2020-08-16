Gary Alexander
Quincy/Havana - Gary Morris Alexander, 75 of Quincy/Havana, FL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Capital Regional medical Center in Tallahassee.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Havana. Honorary Pallbearer include JT Woods, Van Johnson, Jimmy Durden, Ervin Gregory, Jim Morgan, Greg Waitcus, Owen Golden and Steve Boatwright. In keeping with ongoing CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Gary was born in Troy, AL on April 13,1945 the son of the late C. R. Alexander and the late Louise (Donaldson) Alexander. He graduated from Havana High School. He married Susie on April 7, 1966. He owned and operated Havana Auto Parts for 28 years. He loved hunting and fishing and Tuesday afternoon golf at the Havana Golf and Country Club. He was beloved by everyone that knew him.
Survived by love of his life of 54 years Sarah Sue (Susie) Alexander; his children Chip Alexander (his wife Glee) and Laura Alexander Brown (her husband Mark) His grandchildren Dillon Brown, Cade Brown, Laura Kate Brown, Chloe Powell, Bree Powell and Will Powell. His brother Ray Alexander (his wife Linda). And many, (much loved) nieces and nephews.
Memorial contribution may be made to Franklin Baptist Church, C/O Karen Malone 189 Robin Lane - Bainbridge, GA 39819
Faith Funeral Home & Crematory in Havana is in charge of arrangements
)