Gary Dean Parker
Tallahassee - Services for Gary Dean Parker, 60 of Tallahassee, Florida will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Allen & Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville. Pastor Stacey Williamson will officiate. Gary passed away May 16, 2019 at Grady General Hospital. Born November 1, 1958 in Moultrie, he was the son of the late Betty Sue Brock and William Lindsey Parker. He was a longtime plumber repair man. His favorite hobbies were fishing, NASCAR, RC cars and planes and was a member of the NRA. On September 11, 1987 in Monticello, Florida he married Sheila Pearson Parker, who survives. Other survivors include sons, Randy Parker (Terah), Chris Parker (Thelma) Pearson Parker; daughters, Cassandra Andrews (Patrick), Cary Parker (Nick); grandchildren, Madysen Parker, Savanna Parker, Ashtyn Parker, Paisley-Kate Parker, Piper Grace Parker, Alyssa Andrews, Kaylee Champion, Carmen Champion, and Nicholas Watson; brothers, Greg Parker (Becky) and Todd Gibbs; sisters: Lesia Surrett, Donna Singletary, and Kim Harrell (Ronald); step-mother, Billie Parker; mother-in-law, Marilyn Pearson Cox; brothers-in-law; Keith Pearson, Ricky Pearson (Kassie), Dale Pearson (Kayla); sister-in-law, Kim Gibbs; pet, Eight Ball Parker and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by infant twins, James and Melinda; father-in-law, James A. Pearson; brother, Jeff Gibbs; brother-in-Law, Timmy Pearson and nephew, Robert Pearson. You are invited to visit his online guest register at www.allenfh.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 18, 2019