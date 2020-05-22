|
|
Gary Erwin Robertson
Lloyd - Gary Erwin Robertson, 68, of Lloyd, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Monday, May 18.
An icon in the local bicycling community, Gary spent a good part of his life working in local bike shops in Tallahassee. He worked for several years for Jamis Bicycles, in bicycle research and development and technical training. While at Jamis, he started the company-sponsored professional mountain bike team, the first in Florida, racing nationally with great success. He was passionate about cycling and continued riding throughout the rest of his life.
At age 40, he returned to school, graduating from TCC with an Associate of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy. He had a 25-year career working in hospitals and home health, retiring in January, 2017.
Gary was a kind and compassionate man who loved nature and animals. From a young age, he was always rescuing wild animals and birds, dogs and cats. He leaves behind his four dogs: Zeke, Scooter, Stevie, and best fur-friend, Ayla, all adopted as rescues.
Left to cherish his love and memories are his wife of 50 years, Sandra; children Gina Williams (Timothy "Bo"), and Joshua Robertson (Ramsey Lee); one granddaughter, Michaela Burney, all of Tallahassee. He also is survived by two brothers, John Robertson, Tallahassee; and Dale Robertson (Bridget), Tampa. He was predeceased by his parents, John E. and Yvonne D. Robertson.
He will be truly missed by the many friends he made throughout the world, most of whom share his passion for cycling.
Plans for a Celebration of Life are incomplete at this time due to the pandemic.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020