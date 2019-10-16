|
|
Gary Michael Mitchell, Jr
Tallahassee - With a heavy heart we announce the way too soon passing of Gary Michael Mitchell, Jr., a beloved son, brother, family member and friend who passed away from complications of Type I Diabetes.
Those who knew Michael lost a shining light in their lives. His endearing laugh and smile always brightened the room. He was a beautiful one of a kind with an infectious smile. He loved hard and played hard. A joy to be around with his quick wit and hilarious impressions, he was not conventional and that was one of the best things about him. An adventurous spirit and pirate at heart. Unbelievably intelligent and soaked knowledge in like a sponge. He found joy and freedom at the ocean. He loved his family and his friends. His fight with diabetes was difficult but he was cared for by many caring First Responders and always charmed the nurses who cared for him. As the proverbial saying goes "God Broke the Mold When He Made Michael."
Born April 14, 1986 in Tallahassee, Florida, he attended Maclay School and graduated from Leon High School. He received his BS from Florida State University in Economics and International Affairs.
He is survived by his father Gary Michael Mitchell, his mother Penny Bowley Mitchell, his brother Chason William Mitchell, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly, and they cherish his memory. We will all miss his memorable smile and enlightening laugh. We will miss you Michael and we hope you are sailing in the breeze on the ocean blue. We know you are in God's loving arms. We will find peace and know you are no longer fighting those battles.
A celebration of Michael's life will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Woodland Cemetery, US 27 North, Havana, Florida 32333.
Donations in Michael's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org or freedomservicedogs.org.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019