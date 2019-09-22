|
Gary S. Roberts
Tallahassee - Gary S. Roberts, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 due to natural causes. He was born September 9, 1946 in Shady Grove (outside of Perry in Taylor County), Florida to Hinton and Eunice Morgan Roberts. Gary met the love of his life on a blind date in college (Mary Ann Dingfelder), and married her in June of 1969. Gary and Mary Ann celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past June.
In his youth, Gary was an accomplished baseball player and an Eagle Scout. Gary graduated from Leon High School in 1964, graduated from Florida State University in 1969 with degrees in History and Political Science, and graduated from Ole Miss in 1971 with a masters degree in Urban and Regional Planning. Gary was the first in his family to graduate college. After his studies, Gary worked as a Job Corp Recruiter, an Urban and Regional Planning Director, and later became City Manager for Tuscumbia, Alabama and subsequently Zephyrhills, Florida where he received numerous accolades for leadership and service.
In 1981, after his last City Manager role, Gary became a lobbyist for Florida Power Corporation (which later became Progress Energy, and now is known as Duke Energy). Gary retired from Progress Energy in 2006, and continued independent lobbying through 2010. Throughout his career, he became the lead company lobbyist for Progress Energy, built a successful team around him, and was highly effective. He held leadership positions and was involved in many professional organizations including being president of the Utilities State Government Organization and also was a charter member of the Governors Club. Gary was well liked and highly respected by legislators, legislative staff members, the executive branch, and peers alike; and was best known for his commitment to truth, integrity, and a strong work ethic.
Gary enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and gambling with his sons in Biloxi. He was an avid FSU football fan, and even owned a garnet and gold van for tailgating. He was also a Golden Chief for many years. Most of Gary's joy and life centered around his treasured family - his wife Mary Ann, and two sons, David and Adam, and his grandchildren. He spent most of his weekends and summers creating memorable and life-shaping time with his sons on the golf course, on the lake, in the woods, or traveling.
He was a devoted husband, remarkable father, true gentleman, great friend, and helpful to those in need. Gary had a strong passion for helping others and served on many non-profit boards including the TCC Foundation and the PACE Center. Gary has perished, but his spirit and legacy will always live on.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann, his two sons David (Shelly) of Atlanta, Adam (Laura) of Tallahassee, and his deeply loved grandchildren Christian, A.J., Jack, and Adriana. He was predeceased by his parents and older brother Gordon.
A visitation/celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 23, from 5:30 - 7:30pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road. A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00am. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the reception hall. Following the reception, an interment ceremony will be held at the Tallahassee Memory Gardens (Abbey Funeral Home).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019