Gary W. McMahan
Tallahassee - Gary Willard McMahan passed away on July 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Gary was born in Tallahassee on August 5, 1961 to Clyde and Joan Tatum McMahan. He was a custodial supervisor for the Leon County School Board. Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching westerns and loved the Florida State Seminoles.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Mary Jane McMahan, Daughters Shelia McMahan-Dukes (Ahmin) of Crawfordville and Heather Harris (Chris) of Crawfordville; son Scott Sadberry (Dana) of Crawfordville; brothers Clyde McMahan of Crawfordville and Donnie Burdick (Cyndi) Monticello; twelve grandchildren Caleb, Kayla, Kyrah, Harley, Hayden, Caitlyn, Christopher, Airian, Joseph, Karl, Hailee, Nikayla and one on the way Jaelynn. He is also survived by his four-legged daughter Sugar. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Kyle McMahan, Paul McMahan, and John Tatum.
There will be a visitation on Monday July 15, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m., with the funeral services on Tuesday July 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home 3322 Apalachee Chapel (850) 942-2929, with burial taking place at Tallahassee Memory Gardens 4037 North Monroe Street.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 15, 2019