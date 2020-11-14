1/1
Gayle Vickers Watts
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Vickers Watts

Tallahassee - Gayle Vickers Watts, age 79, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and beloved pet, Annie.

Gayle was born on July 20, 1941, in Tallahassee, Florida. She was extremely proud of being a fifth generation Tallahassee native and also extremely proud of her family. Gayle or Gabby as she was called by her granddaughters was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She was fiercely loyal to both her family and her friends. Gayle graduated from Leon High School and attended Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia. After Brenau, she met the love of her life, Larry C. Watts, and they built a wonderful loving life together. Gayle was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Junior League of Tallahassee.

Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Watts; grandfather, Frank Stoutamire, former Leon County Sheriff and Chief of Police; and grandmother, Estelle Clemons Stoutamire. Her parents, Dr. C. Paul Vickers, Tallahassee's first veterinarian and Margaret Stoutamire Vickers. Gabby was also preceded in death by many wonderful family pets throughout the years that she loved dearly.

She is survived by her son, Paul Vickers Watts and his wife, Alice Lawrence Watts; three wonderful granddaughters that were the love of her life, Hayley Watts Hajjar and her husband, Sam, Chandler Elizabeth Watts and her fiancé, Trevor Davis and Stella Grace Watts; and first cousins, James, Beth and William Stoutamire.

Gayle's family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers who assisted her along the way, especially Frankie Fudge for her loyalty, love and friendship.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor David McNeely officiating. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Gayle's name may be made to Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor, 1881-B Martin Luther King Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32303.

Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Watts family with their arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved