|
|
Gene Harold Pfund III
- - Gene Harold Pfund III peacefully passed away June 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hopewell United Methodist Chuch, 1131 Drane Smith Road, Bainbridge, Ga, on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Gene, affectionately known as Whip, was born in Key West, Florida on October 1, 1970. He is survived by his sweetheart, Ginny Suber, Bainbridge, Ga, his son Gene H. Pfund IV, father Gene Pfund II, mother, Carole Lynch, his brother, Jason Pfund, wife Kristi and niece Megan all of Tallahassee, Florida. He is also survived by a large and loving extended family that ranges from Pensacola to Key West.
Whip was the owner of Gene H. Pfund Hauling. He was a member of the Faceville United Methodist Church.
Whip was a fun loving gregarious man who never met a stranger. His smile could light up a room and his jokes would then make it erupt with laughter. What a kind and big heart he had, he will live on forever in our hearts.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Cindy, John, Suzy, and Annie. A very special thanks also goes out to Big Bend Hospice, Brenda, Von, Stephanie, Haley, Josie and Darwin for their kindness and compassion in these recent months.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019