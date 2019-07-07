Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell United Methodist Chuch
1131 Drane Smith Road
Bainbridge, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Pfund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Harold Pfund Iii


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Harold Pfund Iii Obituary
Gene Harold Pfund III

- - Gene Harold Pfund III peacefully passed away June 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hopewell United Methodist Chuch, 1131 Drane Smith Road, Bainbridge, Ga, on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Gene, affectionately known as Whip, was born in Key West, Florida on October 1, 1970. He is survived by his sweetheart, Ginny Suber, Bainbridge, Ga, his son Gene H. Pfund IV, father Gene Pfund II, mother, Carole Lynch, his brother, Jason Pfund, wife Kristi and niece Megan all of Tallahassee, Florida. He is also survived by a large and loving extended family that ranges from Pensacola to Key West.

Whip was the owner of Gene H. Pfund Hauling. He was a member of the Faceville United Methodist Church.

Whip was a fun loving gregarious man who never met a stranger. His smile could light up a room and his jokes would then make it erupt with laughter. What a kind and big heart he had, he will live on forever in our hearts.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Cindy, John, Suzy, and Annie. A very special thanks also goes out to Big Bend Hospice, Brenda, Von, Stephanie, Haley, Josie and Darwin for their kindness and compassion in these recent months.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.