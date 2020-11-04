1/1
Geneva Cromartie Sistrunk
Geneva Cromartie Sistrunk

Tallahassee - Geneva Cromartie Sistrunk, 68, of Tallahassee, FL passed on October 27, 2020. Graveside Service will be Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11AM at St. Mary M.B. Church (Fairbank Ferry Rd.). Public viewing Friday 4PM-7PM. Everyone is ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family recommends everyone to provide their own chairs. Geneva leaves a legacy of cherished memories to her caring husband: William Sistrunk Jr. of Tallahassee, FL; 2 children: Raelyn Graham (Travis) and James Bishop Jr. both of Tallahassee, FL; 1 step daughter: Britanya Sistrunk of Montgomery, AL; 1 brother: Willie C. Cromartie (Charlotte) of Tallahassee, FL; 2 sisters: Mary Hamilton (James) and Sandra Johnson (Curtis) both of Tallahassee, FL; and 1 dog, Chase.

Services are entrusted to Ivey Funeral Home of Quincy, FL, 750 Havana Highway Quincy FL, 32352 (850)-627-1956, www.iveyfhquincyfl.com




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ivey Funeral Home
750 Havana Hwy
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1956
