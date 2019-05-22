|
George Alfred Barrett (1926-2019)
Monticello - George Alfred Barrett, age 93, of Monticello, FL, died after a brief illness at Cross Landing Health and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, May 20, 2019.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Legear officiating at the Beggs Funeral Home-Monticello Chapel, 485 East Dogwood St., Monticello, FL. Interment immediately following service at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boston Highway, Monticello, FL.
A native of Monticello, FL he moved to Tallahassee in 1950 after getting married to Mary Eva Yancey on November 30, 1949. He retired from Bordens Dairy after 37 ½ years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II serving in the Philippines and Japan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Florie Barrett, 9 siblings, his wife, Mary Eva Barrett, one son, Robert Glenn Barrett and one step-granddaughter, Kimberly Zorn. He is survived by two sons; Donald Barrett (Iris) of Chaires and Michael Barrett (Rene) of Woodville; one daughter; Gale Berry (Jim) of Tallahassee; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, in-laws and other beloved family members and also many friends. He will not be forgotten.
He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping. He has taken many fishing trips to the Ochlockonee River State Park, Lake Talquin, St. Marks River and enjoyed traveling to Maggie Valley, NC.
The family wants to thank all the staff and nurses at Cross Landings in Monticello for their love and care of George, since January 2017. Also we want to thank Covenant Hospice and their nurses for the care they have given these last two weeks of his time spent with them.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Covenant Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 22, 2019