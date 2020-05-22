|
George B. "Benny" Howell, Jr.
Tallahassee - George B. "Benny" Howell, Jr. age 64, entered into rest May 17, 2020 at his residence. Benny was born in Chicago and had lived in Tallahassee since 1967. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Benny was a plumber by trade. He was preceded in death by his father George Howell, Sr. and brother Jerry. Survivors include his mother Louise Howell; two daughters Marie Tucker (David), Alicia Sharp (Darrell); son Ricky Lewis (Jennifer); nine grandchildren. Graveside services will be held May 28, 2020 at 3:00pm at Woodville Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020