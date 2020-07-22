George B. "Barratt" WilkinsTallahassee - George B. Wilkins, Jr (Barratt) died June 12 in Tallahassee. He was born in Atlanta to George and Mabel Wilkins on Nov 6, 1943. He graduated from Emory Univ. (BA in History), Georgia State Univ. (MA in History), Univ. of Wisconsin (MA in Library Science). He was the State Librarian of Florida for 26 years retiring in 2003. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Joan Maust. He is survived by a sister, Joyce Schroeder, and husband Rolf of Baton Rouge, La and a nephew, Matthew Maust of Richmond, Va. There will be no funeral or memorial service at the request of the deceased. Remains will be interred at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.