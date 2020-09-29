George Bryant "Nubby" Hays
Tallahassee - George Bryant Hays "Nubby", 69, passed away unexpectedly at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of September 22, 2020. He was born on October 10th, 1950 in Chipley, FL, the son of Frances and Mellie Hays. George graduated from Chipley High School, class of 1969. Following graduation, George went on to join the United States Army and proudly served in Vietnam. After leaving the Army, George attended Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science in Atlanta, GA and graduated in 1981. George worked as a funeral director at several local funeral homes until his passing.
George leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Sara Jane Carter Hays. In addition to his wife, George leaves behind his son Kevin Hays and his wife Jennifer; Daughter Amanda Ferry and husband Mike Ferry. He was a very proud grandfather of four; Cody & Emily Hays and Dylan & Madison Ferry. George is also survived by his sister, Cindy Hays Mitchell and her family as well as his step mother, Juanita Hays.
George's life will be honored during a Military Service at the Tallahassee National Cemetery (5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311) on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 2pm.
George was a proud military veteran and the family is suggesting donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
in lieu of flowers to honor his memory. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., is in charge of arrangements.