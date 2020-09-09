1/1
George Cuyler
George Cuyler

Tallahassee, FL - George Cuyler, 79, of Monticello passed on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church Teen Center. Mr. Cuyler was a retired master logger and a member of Sweetfield M. B. Church. He also was active in Solomon Lodge, PHA and was affiliated with the Order of Eastern Star. Survivors include his sister, Rebecca Cuyler and brother, Dosver Cuyler; special friend, Erma Lee Lynn; and a special niece, Famye "Pam Pam" Footman and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church Teen Center.
SEP
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Springfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
