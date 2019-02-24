|
George Eugene Callaway
Manning, SC - George Eugene Callaway, 87, widower of Edith Adelle Morgan Callaway, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his home.
Born May 19, 1931, in Tallahassee, Florida, he was the son of the late Jimmie Roy Callaway and the late Mildred Huber Callaway. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War, attended Florida State University and graduated from the University of Florida with a BS degree in Forestry. He was a SC registered forester and a forestry consultant. He was the owner and president of Callaway Timber, Inc. and Midlands Timber, Inc. He served two terms on the SC Forestry Commission including vice-chairman during his tenure. He was a past commander of Williams-Burgess American Legion Post #68 and youth activities chairman including SC Boys State, school and ROTC awards, and American Legion Baseball chairman. He also served as president of the Manning Lions Club. He was honored to be selected for the Honor Flight Program joining other SC WWII and Korean War veterans on a trip to visit war memorials in Washington, DC. Callaway was honored to receive the Dr. Franklin G. Mason Fellow Award in 2015 and the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2018, both being Lions Club honors. He was a member of Manning First Baptist Church where he was past chairman of Deacons, Trustees, the building committee, and co-founder of Christian Academy school where he served as a trustee and ran the clocks for both the high school football and basketball teams. His love and dedication to Christian Academy will never be forgotten.
He is survived by four daughters, Janice Maria Callaway Reynolds, Jill Suzanne Callaway McFaddin (Hugh), Mary Cordelia "DeeDee" Callaway, all of Manning, and Victoria "Tori" Callaway Jones (Joe) of Dahlonega, GA; eleven grandchildren, Army Lt. Col. Thurman Callaway "Clay" Reynolds (Lindsey), Amy Claire Reynolds, James Hugh McFaddin III (Logan), Morgan Callaway McFaddin (Orady), George Weston McFaddin (Courtney), Elizabeth McFaddin Pisco (Noe), Olivia Callaway Jones, Johnny Lee Callaway (Melissa), Justin Eugene Callaway (Stephanie), Timothy Kyle Therrell (Miranda) and Kayla Adelle Therrell Nubson (Kyle); and sixteen great-grandchildren, Thurman Callaway "Cale" Reynolds Jr., Jack Wyatt Reynolds, Amelia Claire Reynolds, Cameron Sengchanh McFaddin, Gloria Esperanza Pisco-McFaddin, Haven Noelia Pisco-McFaddin, Carly Reese McFaddin, Weston Lee McFaddin, Sawyer Michael McFaddin, Levi Christopher Callaway, Hatcher Lee Callaway, Shelby Grace Floyd, Liam Christopher Callaway, Lydia Morgan Callaway, Brilee Ray Therrell and Ryan Callaway Therrell; two brothers, Jimmie R. Callaway, Jr. (Donna) of Tallahassee, Florida and Tony Callaway (Joy) of Atlanta, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and a sister, Betty Callaway Chason Wester.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1983 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 or to the Lions Club International at www.sclions.org.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019