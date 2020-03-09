Resources
1926 - 2020
George Fontaine Goode Obituary
Morrow - George Fontaine Goode, of Morrow, Ohio and formerly of Tallahassee, died peacefully at home while surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020, at age 93.

George was born in Tallahassee to the late William Wilkinson Goode and Mary Fontaine Goode. He graduated from Leon High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1944 to 1946. George graduated from Florida State University in 1949, and remained a loyal Seminole fan throughout his life.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Duval Goode, and his brother, William Wilkinson Goode, Jr. He leaves behind his daughters, Lane (Kevin) Muth; Sarah (Bruce) Boehle; his sons, George (Luanne) Goode; Bill (Karen) Goode; his sister, Martha Anne Proctor; his grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Boehle; Robert (Heather) Boehle; Kayla (Will) Harrison; Wyatt Goode; Levi Payne; Jacob Goode; Evelyn Goode; and his great-granddaughter, Autumn Harrison.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , 4369 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Goode family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
