George Henry Unglaub
Tallahassee - George Henry Unglaub, age 84 passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Evelyn and George Frank Unglaub. He was a 1952 graduate of Cudahy High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He Married Beatrice Momsen and had four children. He opened a gas station in St. Petersburg, FL in 1960. In 1969 he moved to Tallahassee and opened his first gas station on Monroe and Tennessee St. Eventually, George owned 7 gas stations and one auto parts store all in Tallahassee. In 1989 George married Vanessa Makemson. She had a son and together they had a daughter.
Since 1990, George based his life on Ephesians 2: 2-10. "And we were dead in our trespasses and sins in which we once walked following the course of this world…But God, Being rich in mercy. Because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead, made us alive in Christ…For by Grace we have been saved through faith and this is not of our own doing, it is a gift of God."
Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Makemson Unglaub, daughters, Candice Unglaub Aubin and husband Joe, Katrina Unglaub Pepper and husband Ryan; sons Kurt Unglaub and wife Kyle, Luke Unglaub, Kyle Unglaub and wife Kelley; step-son Tyler Winchester. Seven grandchildren; Major George Aubin, USMC and wife Stephanie, Major Harry Aubin, MD General Surgeon, US Army and wife Blair, William Aubin, Elizabeth Allbritton and husband Eric, Rebecca Unglaub, BM3 Caroline Unglaub, US Coast Guard Reserve and Emily Unglaub; seven great-grandchildren Emerson Aubin, Charlotte Aubin, Parker Grace Allbritton, Cora Aubin, Clayton Allbritton, Ella Jo Aubin, and Landyn Kate Allbritton.
Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Monday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. with a 1PM burial in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019