|
|
George James Bonaski
New Smyrna Beach - George James Bonaski, 71, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. George married Young-Ihl on July 26, 1986 and became a parent to, and is survived by Steven Park (Minjeong), Jeffrey Park (Wendhee), and Jennifer Park-Jadotte (Marcus). He was a doting grandfather to Matthew, Michael, and Jessica; Dempsey; and Ashton and Sofia.
A United States Marine who served in Vietnam, George was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on October 26, 1948 to George Peter Bonaski and Betty Lipinski. He grew up in Union, New Jersey with his two younger siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister, Barbara Ann. He is also survived by his brother James Steven.
George lived in New Jersey for most of his life; working for Anheuser Busch, Exxon Mobile, and Bell Laboratories (AT&T), until moving to Tallahassee, Florida in 1993 - where he continued to work for AT&T, and then the State of Florida until his retirement in 2015. George and Young-Ihl then relocated to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where he spent his days with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren, basking in the peace of the sun, beach, and ocean.
George had a strong faith in God and walked in love, as Christ loved him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Christian brother to all. Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, a private ceremony for immediate family was held on April 9, 2020. If you wish to honor George, please support a Christian mission of your choosing.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020