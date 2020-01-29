|
|
George L. Golden
Tallahassee, FL - George Lorenzo "Duke" Golden, 63, of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the 1200 Church, 1200 West Tharpe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Monday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Tallahassee, Duke grew up in Miami, where he graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1974. He was a professional cook. He returned to Tallahassee about 20 years ago and was a devoted member of the 1200 Church. Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Fannie Haywood Golden Clinch; brothers, Edward (Theresa), Bobby (Dorothy) and Willie Lee (Michelle) Golden, Jr. Duke's father, Willie Lee Golden, Sr. preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020