Resources
More Obituaries for George Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George L. Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George L. Golden Obituary
George L. Golden

Tallahassee, FL - George Lorenzo "Duke" Golden, 63, of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the 1200 Church, 1200 West Tharpe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Monday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Tallahassee, Duke grew up in Miami, where he graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1974. He was a professional cook. He returned to Tallahassee about 20 years ago and was a devoted member of the 1200 Church. Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Fannie Haywood Golden Clinch; brothers, Edward (Theresa), Bobby (Dorothy) and Willie Lee (Michelle) Golden, Jr. Duke's father, Willie Lee Golden, Sr. preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -